Perjury would end your acting career, High Court warns Vishal

CHENNAI: Even as it allowed the release of actor Vishal Krishna’s latest film, Mark Antony, on September 15 as originally scheduled, the Madras High Court directed him to submit his bank account details from 2021 and warned that he would not be allowed to act if his submissions before the court were found false.

The details that Justice PT Asha sought included details of the movable and immovable assets owned by him and family members. During the hearing of a civil suit filed by Lyca Productions on Tuesday, the court also asked Vishal to submit a roadmap to settle the financial dispute with Lyca on September 19.

If his earlier submission that he did not have the resource to repay Lyca was found to be false, the court would initiate perjury proceedings, Justice Asha said. “If I found anything wrong, I will not allow him to act in future,” the judge observed in open court.

Appearing for Vishal, senior counsel PH Arvindh Pandian said once the court stay against releasing his film Chakra on television and OTT was vacated, the actor-producer would be able to generate Rs 17 crore and repay the money.

But senior counsel Raghavachari for Lyca contended that there was no longer any value for the film released two years ago. Contending the claim that Vishal did not have the resources to repay the money, he said the actor received Rs 40 crore from various projects in the last two years.

Meanwhile, appearing for Mini Studios which produced Mark Antony, senior counsel PS Raman sought permission to release the film that was caught in the crossfire. The restrain that the court put on its release has brought the production house under pressure from the distributors, he said. Accepting this, the judge allowed the film’s release on the slated date.