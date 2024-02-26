Perfect score: Aakash Institute enables student to successfully navigate JEE (Main)

CHENNAI: Rishi Shekher Shukla achieved a remarkable feat in JEE (Main) 2024, securing a perfect 300 out of 300 and attaining a 100% overall.

A key player in Rishi’s success story is Aakash Institute, whose teachers provided essential resources, instilled confidence, and offered unwavering motivation, contributing significantly to his stellar performance.

“I first learned about Aakash through the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam. What attracted me to Aakash was its friendly classroom environment and the flexibility it offered in studying,” he said.

While acknowledging the inevitability of distractions, he emphasised the importance of limiting social media and maintaining focus and discipline.

“I cannot stress enough on the significance of hard work, consistency, and perseverance. These are important to navigate the challenges of the JEE journey successfully,” he added.