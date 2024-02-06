Perennial water-logging at Tambaram Sanatorium subway irks commuters

CHENNAI: Passengers frequenting Tambaram Sanatorium were puzzled on Monday morning and wondered whether there was sudden rains, as the subway was water-logged. But the situation was such that the overflow from a nearby pumping station led to water-logging.

For several hours later, residents had to wade through the ankle-deep water mixed with garbage and solid waste.

“Inundation of subways during the rains is common in most of the railway stations in the city. But the subway at the Tambaram Sanatorium station has been water-logged many times even when there was no rain. We’ve complained enough but no permanent solution has been provided for it,” residents fumed.

Water-overflow began on Monday morning, which kept going on for several hours, wreaking havoc on daily commuter’s time, as they had to wade through filthy water. “When we enquired about it, we were told that the pumping room that was collecting water was demolished. And, the water was pumped into the subway,” said P Viswanathan, convener of Chitlapakkam Residents Associations.

The subway has always had sewage inflow, and dark paths that are inundated easily. Due to requests from residents, a foot-over-bridge is being constructed for more than a year. Residents urge the need for an escalator as well in the FOB.

When contacted, a senior official of the Southern Railways said that the water-logging will be addressed and necessary steps will be taken.