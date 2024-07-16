Perambur's Wedding hall security guard held for stealing gold jewellery from guest room

CHENNAI: Police have a arrested a 38-year-old man, a security guard at a wedding hall in Perambur for allegedly stealing six sovereigns of gold jewellery from one of the guest rooms.

The arrested person was identified as Ilavarasan of power lane, Vyasarpadi.

Police said that Nima, 59, a native of Thane in Mumbai, visited Chennai to attend her relative's wedding when the incident happened.

The woman stayed in one of the rooms in the hall. On Monday, she went to visit her relative's home in Madhavaram leaving her belongings in the room. When she returned, she found that six sovereigns of gold jewelry were missing from her suitcase.

Based on her complaint, Pulianthope police conducted investigations and after going through CCTV footage, police found Ilavarasan sneaking into the room.

Police traced him to a hideout in Kannigapuram and found that he pawned the stolen jewels to buy liquor.

Ilavarasan was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The stolen jewellery was recovered from the pawnbroker.