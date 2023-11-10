Perambur residents worried over increase in interior roads height

CHENNAI: Despite the civic authorities are directed not to increase the road height which would lead to inundation during the monsoon seasons.

The local body is accused of not sticking to the rules by increasing the height of the interior roads by over six cm at Perambur.

Such situation may leads to bringing several houses below the road level in the locality and expected to experience inundation during the upcoming monsoon spells.

At least three roads have been taken up for resurfacing in Perambur – Ramachandran street, Anandavelu street and Srivasan street. The milling was done weeks ago. The quality of milling was substandard from 10 mm to 20mm and not in accordance with the guidelines of 40mm issued by the state government and high court, alleged activists.

"They have applied one layer of BM (Bituminous Macadam) which is ranging anywhere between 35 mm to 60mm. We are informed that another layer of Bitumen (BT) 30 mm to 35mm would be topped up in the coming days. Technically the increase in height of the road should be anywhere between 50 to 60mm after it's completed, but what we are getting to witness is much more. The civic authorities have ignored the rules given by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, " said Raghukumar Choodamani, a civic activist at Perambur.

"Already two layers have been done both milling and BC the road level has gone up. In the coming days, the corporation is going to re-lay another level of tar road which would increase the road level to more than 60 mm, " he added.

The residents have tried to raise the concerns to the assistant engineer of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6), but at least three AEs have changed in the last few months. With frequent transfer in the corporation the complaints raised to the concerned officials have not been responded to.

The residents of Perambur have faced a similar issue where the road height was raised and though it was brought to the notice of higher authorities. During the rainy season, the rainwater flooded the residential area at the houses below the road level.

T Vadaroon, a resident of Ramachandran street lamented, "We have witnessed a similar issue a few years ago, where the road height was increased and the road was re-laid on top of the entrance. The rainwater flooded inside the house and caused inconvenience during the monsoon. We are panicked that we would face the exact situation this year too. The corporation official should reduce the height and thickness of the road before the next intense spell in November."

It is noted that due to the recent rains the road has already experienced water stagnation and no steps taken to pump out by the local body.

When contacted a senior official at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal office explained that the milling and road has been re-laid as the same in the existing road. Also, the road slope is towards the main road and will not inundate the houses in the area.