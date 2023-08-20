Perambur residents still haunted by illegal wastewater disposal

CHENNAI: Illegal disposal of wastewater, especially during rainfall, is the issue that refuses to get resolved all at once. During the recent downpour in Chennai city, many illegal tankers were seen disposing wastewater on the road. For instance, in the case of ward 73 in Perambur, the issue continues despite multiple complaints seems to the concerned department.

The residents of Perambur Barracks Road, Pattalam, were severely affected by the improper disposal of wastewater on the streets, until a few weeks ago. But, after the coverage on DT NEXT, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) workers promptly acted on the complaint, only to endure the same issue once again.

“The primary concern contributing to this problem is the construction of stormwater drains, which have led to the accumulation of wastewater on the roads. This situation has persisted for several weeks, causing significant inconvenience to the public in their daily lives,” said a Perambur resident.

Activist Sathia Balan V added, “Despite numerous complaints, the accumulation of wastewater remains unattended. Complaints have been filed with the Corporation Commissioner and the Mayor. The impacts of this issue are far-reaching, affecting school students, pedestrians, and the elderly alike.”

“There is a growing concern about the potential outbreak of waterborne diseases due to this problem. Additionally, it has come to our attention that some individuals have sustained injuries due to the slippery conditions caused by the stagnant water. The recent rainy weather in Chennai has only exacerbated the problem further,” he added.

Speaking to DT NEXT, an official said, “The disposal of wastewater will be cleared soon. Latency happened just because of a sudden pour of rain. Strict action will be taken to the officers if it continues.”