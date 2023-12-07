Perambur residents demand relief from water stagnation

CHENNAI: Furious over various troubles, residents of Perambur High Road stretch staged a protest demanding action from the government regarding water stagnation in various regions of the area, lack of electricity and food supply.

Residents said Perambur High Road between the bus stand and Vyasarpadi station, Nelvayal Road, Srinivasan Street, Ramakrishnan Street, Cheyyur Parthasarathy Street, Subramanian Street, Selvaninayar Koil Street, Chinnayan New Colony and second main roads are the worst affected due to the cyclone. Speaking to DT NEXT, a resident said, “The stagnated water in most areas has still not been pumped out. Only after that, the power supply will be restored.”

Areas like Ramakrishnan Street, Cheyyur among other areas still have water inundation.

“Besides this, the whole area is deprived of drinking water facilities. Due to which, the bottle water is being sold at an exorbitant price. Additionally, due to lack of supply of milk packets in the area, the private milk companies have been selling one packet at Rs 50,” added the resident.

Meanwhile, when the residents staged a protest on Wednesday morning, with the police dismissing the crowd forcefully. Additionally, the residents also pointed out that the ward councillor 71 and zone 6 of Perambur has not visited the flood victims since the rainfall.

And, the councillor and corporation officials did not respond when contacted.