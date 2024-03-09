People suffer without seating arrangements in Kilambakkam terminus

CHENNAI: As the footfall is increasing in the Kilambakkam bus terminus during weekends, the people are put to suffer without enough seating arrangements and most of them were having food by sitting on the floor.

Following the weekend the Kilambakkam bus terminus was filled with people who were travelling to their native places from Chennai. Most of the people were travelling to Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Salem, Coimbatore, Karur, Namakkal, Cuddalore and Thiruvanamalai.

The passengers who went to have food in the eateries inside the Kilambakkam terminus were put to difficulty as there were no sufficient chairs and tables for them to have food. Most of them were forced to sit on the floor and have food and some of them sat near the dustbins.

The people also said that there are not enough shops inside and people have to wait in a long queue to get the food. Naveen, a passenger who came to board the bus to Selam said the bus terminus was constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 400 crores but it doesn't have a proper seating facility. Even most of the shops have not started to function yet and the terminus is filled with stray dogs everywhere.

However, the officials in charge of the Kilambakkam bus terminus said that the terminus has started to function only recently and it takes some time for the things to settle down. We are working on every aspect and will soon take steps to manage the high footfall which is recorded during the weekends.