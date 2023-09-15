Pedestrians pained by debris dumping on EVR Periyar Salai

CHENNAI: Pedestrians are facing hardship to walk through the EVR Periyar Salai due to the construction wastes with protruding iron rods dumped along the footpath.

The concrete structures, that encroaches a larger area of the pavement, forces pedestrians to stray into the arterial thoroughfare.

When DT Next visited the spot, it was found that the structure, which was a part of the central median, had been cut open for some traffic diversion work and is now kept in the pathway. The structure is so huge and lengthy and can pose difficulty for elderly and the disabled using the pavement.

“It’s been weeks since the concrete was left in the pavement by the construction workers. If someone walks fast or doesn’t notice it, they might get injured. It’s necessary to take it away for the safety of the pedestrians,” a mother and a school kid who regularly use the pavement said

An artist who was working on the walls of the pavement said, ‘’ It’s been only 4 days since I came here. I think the central median was broken due to work or any kind of accident, part of which is kept on the pavement.”