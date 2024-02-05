Begin typing your search...

Pedestrian Plaza work in North Chennai: Traffic diversions announced

The Pedestrian Plaza will span from MC Road-Cemetery Road Junction to MC Road-GC Road Junction (near the BSNL office)

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Feb 2024 2:39 PM GMT
Representative image

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in Washermanpet to facilitate the commencement of Pedestrian Plaza work by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) at MC Road from Wednesday.

Accordingly, all vehicles coming from Stanley Subway towards MC Road will be diverted towards TH Road or MS Koil Street to reach their destination.

All vehicles coming from Kummalamman Koil Street, GA Road towards MC Road will be diverted towards West Kalmandapam Road, MS Koil Street to reach their destinations.

DTNEXT Bureau

