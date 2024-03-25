Pay tax by March 31 or pay surcharge: Chennai Metro Water to public

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Monday advised the public to pay drinking water and sewage tax for the current financial year 2023-24 by March 31.

It further stated that the metro water offices would be functional on a Sunday and those who fail to pay the taxes within the stipulated time period penalty would be imposed.

In a statement on Monday, the metro water board stated that all billing collection centers of area metro water and revenue offices at headquarters have been operated on all working days, including Saturdays.

As the financial year ends in less than a week, the collection centers will be functional between 10 am and 3 pm on March 31 (Sunday).

The public will pay via cheques and demand drafts in the name of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

In addition, customers also can make payments using their credit card, debit card, and net banking via the website https://bnc.chennaimetrowater.in/#/public/cus.

E-services and UPI, QR codes are also available.

Payment modes consisting of PoS are accepted as well.

Customers are advised to promptly pay their water and sewage charges by March 31 to contribute to the growth initiatives of the metro water board.