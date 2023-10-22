Pawn shop employee held for stealing gold jewellery, cash

CHENNAI: Police, on Saturday, arrested an employee of a pawn shop for allegedly misappropriating 4.25 kg gold jewellery and Rs 50 lakh cash in a pawn shop in Triplicane over time.

S Vimalkumar Jain (63), a resident of Venkatachala Mudali Street, Park Town, runs a pawn shop on VR Pillai Street, Triplicane. When he checked the accounts of the shop a few months ago, he found that several jewellery items and cash were misappropriated after which he filed a complaint with the Ice House police station.

Accordingly, a case was registered and investigated.

Police found that the shop in charge, Mangilal, and another employee, Guruprasad (41), had misappropriated the gold and money. Guruprasad was arrested, produced before a magistrate, and remanded to judicial custody.

The search is on for the other suspect, Mangilal.