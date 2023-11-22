Patrolling, bright lights make women feel safe at St Thomas Mount station

CHENNAI: While Pallavaram railway station languishes, St Thomas Mount station, which is 4 stops away, is a place to cheer about. It’s brightly lit, accessible, and has all basic amenities required, including uninterrupted power supply.

Timely announcements are provided for all the trains and commuters are kept informed if there is a delay. The station has a drinking water facility and it is maintained well.

Restrooms are easily accessible and kept open every day. The RPF can also be spotted patrolling the station, which boosts the safety of passengers, especially women say that the station had made many infrastructural improvements in the last one year.