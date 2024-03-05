Patch work carried without removing parked car at Adyar

CHENNAI: While the civic body speeded up relaying damaged roads across the city, a road contractor relaid the road without removing the parked car at Gandhi Nagar in Adyar.

Residents rued that the work was done overnight and the authorities failed to monitor the work which led to a shoddy work funded by the corporation.

"After the construction of storm water drains, the local body did not relay and the road was in poor condition. Apart from that, other service departments also carried out road cut works for various projects and the entire street was uneven. There was no patch work done after the road was dug up. The motorists had a tough time riding on the road, " said Meera Ravikumar, a resident of Gandhi Nagar.

As the monsoon season ended, the corporation started relaying damaged roads across the city, however, to ensure the roads had been laid within the stipulated period of time, the constructors carried a lethargic work in the area and there is no application of mind, fumed denizens.

It is noted that there was no milling carried out by the local body, and since the work relaying work done during the nighttime they have even closed the rainwater harvesting pits in the area. During the monsoon seasons, the residents witnessed water logging despite constructing the storm water drains and the road conditions worsened.

"There was no information passed to the concerned zonal level officials and the road has been re-laid without the supervision of the engineers. Otherwise there would not be such situations faced by the residents, " added Meera.

When contacted Adyar zone zonal officer P V Srinivasan admitted that the patch work chaired out without removing the car parked in the area.

It will be rectified at the earliest. He also stated that there is no cooperation from the public which is one of the reasons for such issues in the area.

Since the workers could not move the car from the parked space they have done the patch work.