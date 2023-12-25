Pasumai Thayagam seeks investigation into Ennore Oil Spill

CHENNAI: Pasumai Thayagam, an environmental organization founded by PMK founder S Ramadoss, has alleged that the government has failed to follow National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan, 2015 in clearing the oil spill in Ennore. The organization also seeks high level investigation into the incident.



Sowmiya Anbumani, president of the organization, urged the state government to increase the compensation to the affected persons and implement the 'polluter pays' principle in full. "Moreover, Ennore Creek should be announced as protected marshland as per a judgement passed by the National Green Tribunal and restore the ecology of the wetland, " she urged.

She also alleged that CPCL (Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited) and TNPCB (Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board) had tried to cover up the oil spill from December 4, the day when the spill started. "They released misleading announcements about the spillage. If CPCL and TNPCB revealed the truth, impact could have been reduced. Measures to prevent oil spill and immediate measures to be taken after the spill were not taken as per National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan, 2015. Also, the State Level Oil Spill Crisis Management Group and District Crisis Management Group failed to act on time, " he alleged.

She pointed out the authorities used plastic mugs and absorbent pads to remove oil slick instead of modern equipment. Also, ports should possess modern equipment to clean oil slick.

"Compensation announced by the government is less. Medical check ups in the affected areas should be conducted and quality medical treatment should be provided to affected persons. In 2017, when oil spilled after two vessels collided near Chennai Port, an order was issued to provide Rs. 240 Crore as compensation. Losses to livelihood and income should be assessed apart from assessing the environmental damages. The amount should be recovered from industries concerned, " she added.

She urged the government to constitute a high-level enquiry team to investigate violations committed by government agencies including TNPCB and industries, and take permanent steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

"NGT's order should be implemented to declare Ennore Creek as a protected zone. Due to climate change, disasters will increase in the coming years. Floods have occurred in Chennai and south districts. Without any delay, the Tamil Nadu government should take measures to protect the Coromandel coast in war-footing, " she demanded.

Meanwhile, Pasumai Thayagam has organized a medical camp in Sivan Padi Kuppam on Tuesday, in which PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who is a doctor, and Dr. Sarathraj Jayachandran, son of 'Five Rupees Doctor' Jayachandran will take part along with a medical team.