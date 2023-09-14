Passengers urge CMRL to promptly address infrastructural hurdles

CHENNAI: The footfall in Chennai Metro Rail has been witnessing a sharp increase in the last few months, however, many commuters have placed allegations of poor infrastructure maintenance at various stations and delays in repair works of escalators.

Most regular commuters say that stations with high footfall are seeing frequent repair works of escalators and lifts. However, the department is not acting promptly to repair these damages.

Also, with the northeast monsoon around the corner, commuters have requested the Metro rail department to take proactive measures to prevent water leakage and prevent stagnation on station platforms.

Speaking to DT Next, S Vidya, a resident of Avadi who recently took metro rail from Chennai Central Metro station after disembarking a Bengaluru train said, “The escalators at Chennai Central Metro station were not operating recently, causing immense trouble to passengers. Also, due to this, I noticed elderly people taking stairs with luggage in hand.”

“CMRL should ensure that at least stations with high footfall are monitored thoroughly and in case of issues, the repair works are done promptly,” added Vidya.

Meanwhile, Ashok, another commuter added, “It is expected machines to go faulty at times. But, the efficiency of the department is proved only at times like these.”

Additionally, speaking about water leakage on station platforms, a regular commuter who recently witnessed the ordeal said, “I was standing near the other side of the door to get down at the next station when I noticed a puddle of water at the Shenoy Nagar Metro station. Though signages were placed around the puddle, CMRL should ensure stations do not leak in the first place.”

And, another passenger shared a similar experience of a water puddle on the station platform of the Government Estate Metro station.

Department officials did not respond when contacted.