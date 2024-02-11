Passengers unaware of S Rly announcement on cancellation stranded in rly stations

CHENNAI: Despite the Southern Railways announcement that for maintenance work the suburban train services to be cancelled on Sunday a huge number of passengers were stranded in various railway stations across the city.

Most of the commuters were unaware about the announcement made by the railways on Friday regarding the works.

In Nungambakkam railway station Sangeetha (name changed) who was travelling to St Thomas Mount waited in the railway station for two hours for the train as she was unaware about the train cancellations.

Commuters, once became aware about the cnacellation of services, were forced to wait at the nearby bus stop for MTC buses. However people were facing harrowing exeperience as MTC also operate minimum service on Sunday.

Southern Railway usually informs the passengers through their website about the cancellation of trains for the passengers could travel their journeys accordingly. The trains between Chennai Beach-Tambaram, Chennai Beach- Chengalpattu, Tambaram-Chennai Beach, Tirumalpur-Chennai Beach, Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach were cancelled on Sunday from 11 am to 3.30 pm.

Passenger special trains were operated between Tambaram and Chengalpattu and between Chengalpattu and Tambaram.