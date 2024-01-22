Passengers travelling by omni buses confused over the boarding points within Chennai

CHENNAI: Passengers who have booked their tickets in omni buses for outstation travel are confused by the government's ultimatum to shift the south-bound private bus operation to the newly opened Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam from January 24 night onwards.

The proposed shifting of the omnibus operation coming ahead of holidays for Thaipusam and Republic Day on January 25 and 26 along with the weekend.

The private bus operators are upset with the timing of the government's sudden decision to shift the bus operation coinciding with festival period travel.

K Saravanan, a native of Dindigul said that he had booked a ticket on an omnibus from Koyambedu on January 25 night.

"I don't know where I must board the bus as there is news of shifting the Southbound private buses operation to Kilambakkam. As of now, I have not received any message from the bus operators on changes in the boarding point. But if they suddenly change the boarding point it will be inconvenient for him to travel to Kilambakkam from my residence at Aynavaram, " he said.

Many passengers have planned their journey by omni buses opting for the nearest boarding points within the city to reach their outstation destinations.

"As the boarding points within the city vary based on the point of origin of each private operator, passengers choose a particular operator for the nearest boarding points. Some buses start from Redhills, Parrys, Mannadi and various other parts of the city, " said All Omni Bus Owners Association president A Anbalagan.

Anbalagan said passengers book their tickets in advance from 30 to 90 days on omni buses.

"If the government suddenly issues an ultimatum to shift the bus operations to Kilambakkam, it will impact passengers' travel plans. Most of the bus seats in the omnibuses would be filled within the seats, particularly at the point of origin itself, " he said, adding that Kilambakkam terminus has no adequate parking facilities to accommodate the omnibuses.

"Why does the government want to shift the operation without creating adequate infrastructure?" he wondered.

Meanwhile, the transport commissioner has said that 1,892 omni buses out of the total of 15,659 buses operated from January 10 to 21 were found to have charged excess fares and imposed a fine of Rs 36.55 lakh. He also urged the omni buses registered in other states to re-register in Tamil Nadu by March 31.

"There are 1000 omnibuses registered in other states operating in Tamil Nadu. Of them, 550 buses have got an offer letter from Tamil Nadu Transport Commissionerate to get NOC from the concerned state, " it said.