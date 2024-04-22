Passengers suffer under searing heat without bus shelter at Ambattur IE

CHENNAI: Despite the intense heatwave-like conditions prevailing in the city, passengers at Ambattur Industrial Estate were made to wait under the direct sun due to the ongoing construction of the bus terminus. Passengers are demanding that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) set up a temporary bus shelter until the completion of the terminus construction.

Daily commuters, especially senior citizens and women, are compelled to take shelter at shops near the bus stops to protect themselves from the searing heat.

K Nandagopal, a resident of Avadi, who works at an industrial unit in Ambattur said that the Ambattur IE bus terminus has been closed and barricaded for the construction works without making any alternative arrangements for the bus shelters on MTH road.

“Since the hot weather conditions are prevailing, people who are going to Ambattur OT and Avadi are finding it very difficult to wait for the buses on MTH Road near the terminus without any trees to provide shade,” he said.

Consumer Rights Activist T Sadagopan said that when the government undertakes such major works closing the bus terminus, they should certainly provide temporary shelters for the passengers.

“Thousands of workers come to the Ambattur Industrial Estate daily and depend on the MTC buses for their daily commute. MTC or corporation should provide a temporary bus shelter,” he demanded.

A MTC official said that the CMDA is carrying out the terminus modernisation works at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Sources in the CMDA said that as part of the modernisation of the terminus, the basic infrastructure with all the passenger amenities would be developed along with an administrative office, restroom for the drivers and conductors and seamless operation of the buses.

The official added that the passengers' demand for the temporary shelter would be considered in consultation with the MTC and Greater Chennai Corporation.