Passengers stay put in Chennai airport as 22 flights get cancelled

CHENNAI: The poor footfall and shortage of pilots at the Chennai airport have resulted in cancellation of 22 flights - 11 arriving flights, 11 departing flights - on Wednesday. This development has put the passengers at the airport in a fix. In addition to this, over 10 flight timings have been changed.



Flooding in several parts of the city may have posed a difficulty for the passengers to commute to the airport.

Sri Lankan Airlines flight bound to Sri Lanka (6:45 AM) and several Indigo carriers bound for cities such as Pune, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, New Delhi and Kochi have been cancelled. Similarly, flights towards Ahmedabad, Andaman and Thoothukudi have been delayed by two hours.

Airport authorities are confident that the services would resume normally from evening.