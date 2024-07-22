Passengers seek stoppage of express trains at Wimco Nagar

CHENNAI: The passengers travelling through Wimco Nagar railway station demand the stoppage of super-fast and express trains in the station. The station is near the Wimco Nagar metro station and Tiruvottiyur bus stand.

R Jayaraman, councillor of Ward 4 of the Chennai Corporation, addressed the demand to Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in a letter where he points out that if super-fast and express trains from northern regions of India stop at Wimco Nagar, it will significantly benefit passengers from Washermenpet, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, RK Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, Ennore, Manali, Madhavaram and Manali new town areas. He also added that this is a long-standing demand for north Chennai residents.

“The passengers from north Chennai can easily board in Wimco Nagar rather than at Chennai Central station,” said S Meghanathan, an Ennore resident. The passenger associations in Tiruvallur, the district headquarters, have also been requesting a stoppage in this station for a long time.

An official from Southern Railway said the station has two platforms, and a new platform has been sanctioned for construction.

Additionally, platform No. 2 will be extended to accommodate 24 coaches. After construction and analysing the feasibility, there is a chance to add stoppage for express trains, he added.