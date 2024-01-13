Passenger's quick exit with computer parts at CMRL station creates flutter

CHENNAI: A passenger created a flutter at Omandurar estate metro rail station on Friday after a customised computer hardware he was carrying was mistaken to be a 'suspicious object'. While the passenger did not travel by train and left immediately, the image of the object spread in messaging groups after which police had to trace him.

Police investigations revealed that the passenger was an instructor at private institutions.

On Friday evening, when the policemen on baggage scan duty at the metro rail station questioned about the package he was holding, he told them that he would travel by bus and left the station. Since the photograph of the object spread among messaging groups, Police traced the passenger with the help of CCTV footage and cleared him.

"He is a resident of Thirunindravur and takes classes in several institutions. We even followed it up with the institutions where he takes classes and cleared him of any suspicion. It seems he usually travels in the metro rail with these customised hardware items which he gets from Ritchie street. This time, since the package was big, he asked the policeman on duty if he could carry it and since he was directed to check with the authorities, he did not wait and left the station, " said a senior police officer part of the security of Chennai Metro Rail Limited.