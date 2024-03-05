Passengers protest against delay in train services at Kancheepuram railway station

CHENNAI: Angry Rail commuters protested at Kancheepuram railway station because the EMU trains to Chennai Beach from Kancheepuram is delayed every other day in the mornings.

The six EMU trains among Tirumalpur-Chennai Beach via Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu would operate from 5 am to 8.30 am at the weekdays, since most of them would be travelling to the city from Tirumalpur and Kancheepuram. Usually the train becomes complete in Kancheepuram as most of the people would board there.

However, in the recent past, the trains were not operated as per the schedule and it was getting delayed up to half an hour every day in the morning.

Following this, the people could not reach their workplaces, colleges and school students on time and also could not reach their institutions on time and were sent back home.

On Tuesday morning, the Chennai Beach EMU was supposed to depart from Kancheepuram at 6.15 am,but the train did not start from the station till 6.45 am.

The commuters, when enquired with the staff they reportedly told that the EMU would start after the goods train arrived at the station.

Soon the commuters became angry and they commenced to argue with the team of staff.

Then, hundreds of them staged rail-roko and protested against the railways for now no longer operating the trains as per the schedule.

Soon the Railway police and officials who visited the spot held peace talks with the protestors and promised them that hereafter the EMU trains would not be stopped for a long time due to the goods train.