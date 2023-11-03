Passengers in Chennai airport put to hardship on Friday due to waterlogging

CHENNAI: The air passengers in the Chennai airport were put to suffer on Friday since the entrance of the domestic terminal in the arrival area was flooded due to the rain.

On Friday morning, as it was raining in the suburbs of Chennai, the entrance of the arrival area in the domestic terminal of Chennai airport got flooded with water.

As the water stagnated at the vehicle pickup point, the passengers had to face a hard time boarding into the vehicles.

The water stagnated as there was a blockage in the drainage system, and the area got a mess since the stray dogs began to jump into the water and play.

The airport officials along with the AAI staff and contract labourers visited the spot and ordered the repair of the blockage in the drainage.

After an hour, the block was removed and then the water started to flow through the drainage.

The airport officials said the blockage was unexpected so there was a bit of a hassle for the domestic passengers.

"Now, we have solved the issue and will look into it to prevent the drainage from getting blocked again. We are also inquiring with the staff who did not do the maintenance work of the drainage properly," they said.