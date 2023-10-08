Passengers demand escalators at Fort station

CHENNAI: Lack of an escalator at the Chennai Fort railway station is causing hardship to passengers, especially for senior citizens and physically challenged.

The station, that witnesses about 1000 passengers daily, does not have an escalator and the passengers of all age groups have to carry their luggage. The station is preferred by employees and advocates as it the nearest station to the Secretariat and High Court. “Travelling daily from Nandambakkam to Fort and climbing the stairs after is a difficult task. So, there is a high need for an escalator. Having an escalator will also help during the morning and evening rush,” says Adaikalapandi, a lawyer.

Middle-aged Ramaswamy, who travels daily from Tambaram to Fort station, is an accountant at a nearby textile shop. He said it is very difficult to climb and walk down the stairs as he feels tiredness while reaching the office.

The station also witnesses the visuals of aged people struggling to climb the stairs as they depend on the handles and take a lot of time to reach the other side. While the elderly and the majority of passengers are able to gather the patience to climb the stairs, many youngsters are cutting the tracks to reach the other side easily.

Southern railway officials did not respond to the queries of DT Next in this matter.