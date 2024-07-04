Passengers demand conversion of MEMU services into 12-coach set

CHENNAI: The train passengers travelling in MEMU (Mainline electric multiple unit) demand more coaches in the trains from Chennai. Currently, there are trains with both eight and twelve coaches.



“Highly frequented routes like Chennai Beach to Tiruvannamalai, Chennai Central to Tirupati, Chennai Beach to Melmaruvathur are operated with eight coach MEMU trains, which are not sufficient for the current footfall and must be converted as 12 coach trains. The number of passengers has increased since COVID-19, but train services have not. Chennai Beach to Vellore Cantonment train is extended to Tiruvannamalai, during peak hours the train runs with very high patronage till Arakkonam and extension of trains led to more footfall,” said Y Jayapaulraj, Secretary, Tiruvallur Town Consumer Protection Association.

He also mentioned that in Bengaluru city, the South Western Railway had coupled two MEMU trains into a 16-coach train in a few sections and pointed out that the Chennai division could follow similar ideas.

“Increasing the number of coaches has been a long pending passenger demand. The frequency of MTC bus services in suburban areas is less. The passengers travelling in the train complain that the trains are always congested and not in a position to accommodate more passengers like EMU trains. There is a need for more coaches to meet the passenger demand,” said P Sadagopan, a consumer activist.

A senior Southern Railway official said that currently, the new trains come with 12 coaches, and the eight-coach trains will be replaced in a phased manner.