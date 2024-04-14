Faulty escalator irks passengers at Chennai Central Metro Rail station

CHENNAI: While the officials of the Chennai Metro Rail had been keen on making the commute hassle-free for all passengers, the repeated concerns of escalators not working at Metro stations has irked passengers.

Such is a case of Central Metro station, where passengers have pointed out that the escalator, especially one scaling upwards, has been repeatedly out-of-service.

Speaking to DT NEXT, Sheela, a regular Metro Rail commuter said, "About a few days ago, I noticed an elderly person waiting near the out-of-service escalator, hoping someone would help him. But, he had to resort to stairs eventually."

"With Central Metro station being one of the highest footfall stations, is it important to have the service up and running? Perhaps, facilities not working for a few hours is understandable, but the escalators have been down for a couple of days, "added the commuter.

Meanwhile, another commuter of the Central Metro station noted that this has been a repeated occurrence and he often sees elderly persons resting on the stairs before taking each up.

"At most times, elderly persons find it difficult to spot lifts inside the station and are hesitant to ask help, due to which, they often have to drag themselves through the stairs, "said Harish, another commuter.

Harish further went on to urge the Chennai Metro Rail to proactive address the issue, before having to make a complaint.