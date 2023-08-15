Passenger robbed in sub-urban train, Accused held in 48 hours

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old man from Tambaram who allegedly stole the bag of a passenger in a sub-urban train. The bag had 37 sovereigns of gold jewellery, police said.

The complainant, G Venkatesan (54) of New Delhi was staying at his house in Tambaram and was to board a train to his native town, Mayiladuthurai from Egmore on August 13.

He had boarded the sub-urban train from Tambaram early in the morning, around 5 15 am to reach Egmore and catch the Cholan Express. On reaching Egmore, Venkatesan realized that one of his bags was missing after which he filed a complaint with GRP, Egmore.

GRP teams perused the CCTV footage in all suburban railway stations to identify the person escaping with the bag and after going through hours of footage, police zeroed in on the suspect, S Babu (46) of Irumbuliyur near Tambaram.

Police recovered the stolen jewellery from him. GRP officials said that they were able to trace the accused within 48 hours of the theft. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.