‘Parunthu good anti-crime tool’

CHENNAI: A day after the Serious Crime Squad (SCS) and Anti gangster team of the city police rounded up a gang of history sheeters in possession of weapons including guns and ammunition, Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Friday commended the police personnel who effectively negated the potential law and order situation.

A total of 20 persons, of which four of them history sheeters were nabbed by the City Police, who recovered four pistols, 84 cartridges, 11 knives, one air gun, one pistol, one double-barreled gun and 5 cars from them.

“We have a list of history sheeters who are being monitored by our team. We have a mobile application called ‘Parunthu, ‘ which closely watches the movements of the history sheeters and immediately gives an alert whenever one of them gets out of prison, “ Rathore said while responding to a query about the efforts by City police to curb rowdyism.