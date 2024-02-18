Parts of south Chennai to get Metro Water pipeline soon

CHENNAI: The job of installing drinking water pipelines to service the Shollinganallur and north Perumbakkam areas, as well as the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, is done by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). A budgetary estimate of Rs 8 crore has been set aside. The earliest possible pipeline metro water delivery would be provided to over a lakh local households.

The pipeline of 400 mm diameter for drinking water for a length of 3.4 km is being laid from Old Mamallapuram Road to north Perumbakkam. It would be beneficial to those residing in these three areas in south Chennai. The work commenced on February 6, and instructed to be completed within the stipulated time, said a senior official of CMWSSB.

Once the work is completed, it will supply 16.5 million litres of drinking water where over 1 lakh people residing in 24,152 would benefit. Residents of southern parts of the city stated that they have been waiting for pipeline drinking water ever since the areas extended under the city corporation limit.

“We have been paying water tax for the last decade without getting the pipeline connection. Though the government promised to provide drinking when the area was added in the corporation limit but we were tired of waiting. Recently, the metro water board has commenced relaying pipelines and the officers ensured it would be completed and connection would be given at the earliest, “ said R Rupa, a resident of Shollinganallur.