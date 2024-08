Partial cancellation of suburban trains announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several suburban trains operated on the Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Arakkonam route will be partially cancelled due to line-block permitted in the Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Arakkonam Yard from 11:10 am to 1:10 pm (2 hours) on Aug 8. Following trains would be partially cancelled today:

MMC-Arakkonam local leaving at 9:10 am and 11 am partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam.

MMC-Tiruttani local leaving at 10 am partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Tiruttani.

Arakkonam-MMC local leaving at 11:15 am and 12 pm partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur.

Tiruttani–MMC local leaving at 12:35 pm partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Tiruvallur.

Vellore Cantonment-Arakkonam MEMU leaving at 10 am partially cancelled between Chitteri and Arakkonam.

MMC-Tirupati MEMU leaving at 9:50 am partially cancelled between MMC and Tiruttani.