Partial cancellation of MEMU trains in Villupuram

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced partial cancellation of some trains due to ongoing engineering works. Line Block/signal Block is scheduled in the Egmore-Villupuram section at the Villupuram yard on January 8, 13, 20, 22, 27 and 29.

As per the release the Memu Express train services to be partially cancelled on the above mentioned days are, Train No 06725, Melmaruvathur-Villupuram MEMU Express leaving Melmaruvathur at 11.45 am is partially cancelled between Mundiyampakkam and Villupuram.

Train No 06726, Villupuram-Melmaruvathur MEMU Express leaving Villupuram at 1.40pm is partially cancelled between Villupuram and Mundiyampakkam.

Meanwhile, train No12269 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Nizamuddin Duronto Express scheduled to leave Central at 6.35 am on January 8 is rescheduled to leave at 12 noon due to late running of pairing train.