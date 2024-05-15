Partial cancellation of express trains between Tirupati and Chennai, check details here

CHENNAI: The railways on Wednesday stated that two pairs of express trains operated between Tirupati and Chennai would be partially cancelled owing to ongoing engineering works permitted in Tirupati yard from 15th to 31st May.

Train no 16057 Chennai Central – Tirupati Sapthagiri Express and train no 16053 Chennai Central – Tirupati express leaving Chennai Central at 06:25 hrs and 14.25 hrs would be partially cancelled between Renigunta and Tirupati from 15th to 31st May 2024.

Train no 16058 Tirupati - Chennai Central Sapthagiri Express leaving Tirupati at 18:05 hrs and train no 16054 Tirupati – Chennai Central express leaving Tirupati at 10.10 hrs would be partially cancelled between Tirupati and Renigunta from 15th to 31st May, a press release stated.