Partial cancellation of EMUs to Tiruttani and Arakkonam announced; check details

CHENNAI: EMUs operated from Moore Market Complex (MMC) to Tiruttani and Arakkonam would be partially cancelled owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Arakkonam Yard from 11:10 hrs to 13:10 hrs on 31st July (02 hours).



MMC – Arakkonam EMU local leaving MMC at 09:10 hrs and 11.00hrs would be partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on 31th July.

MMC - Tiruttani EMU local leaving MMC at 10:00 hrs would partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Tiruttani on 31th July.

Arakkonam – MMC EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 11:15 hrs and 12:00hrs would be partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur on July 31.

Tiruttani – MMC EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 12:35hrs would be partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Tiruvallur on July 31, while Vellore Cantonment - Arakkonam MEMU leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10:00 hrs would be partially cancelled between Chitteri and Arakkonam on 31th July.

MMC – Tirupati MEMU special scheduled to leave MMC at 09:50 hrs would be partially cancelled between MMC and Tiruttani on Wednesday, a release issued by Southern Railway said.