Partial cancellation of EMUs from Chennai Central to Arakkonam; details here

CHENNAI: Several EMU trains have been partially cancelled as part of ongoing engineering works in MGR Chennai Central to Arakkonam section at Arakkonam Yard from 11.10 am to 1.10 pm on August 19 and 21, said a statement from Southern Railway.

Here are the details:

1. Train No. 43409, Moore Complex - Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market complex at 9.10 am is partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on August 19 and August 21, 2024.

2. Train No,43507, Moore Market Complex - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10 am will be partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Tiruttani on August 19 and August 21, 2024.

3. Train No. 43411, Moore Market Complex - Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 11 am will be partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on August 19 and August 21, 2024.

4. Train No.43418, Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 11.15 am will be partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur on August 19 and August 21, 2024.

5. Train No. 43420, Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 12 noon will partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur on August 19 and August 21, 2024.

6. Train No.43512, Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 12.35 pm will be partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Tiruvallur on August 19 and August 21, 2024.

7. Train No.06736, Vellore Cantonment - Arakkonam MEMU leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10 am will be partially cancelled between Chitteri and Arakkonam on August 19 and August 21, 2024.

8. Train No. 06727, Moore Market Complex - Tirupati MEMU special leaving Moore Market Complex at 9.50 am is partially cancelled between Moore Market Complex and Tiruttani on August 19 and August 21, 2024.