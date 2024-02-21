Partial cancellation, diversion, changes in originating station of EMU services

CHENNAI: As part of ongoing engineering works in Chennai Egmore - Villupuram Section between Singaperumal Kovil and Chengalpattu railway stations, Southern Railway announced partial cancellation of trains on Wednesday from 13.15hrs to 14.15hrs.

Train No. 40531, Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:20 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal Kovil and Chengalpattu .

Train No. 40536, Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 13:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Kovil.

Train No. 40538, Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 13:45 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Kovil.

Due to maintenance works in Chennai Central - Gudur Section between Korukkupet and Basin Bridge railway stations from 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 26th February and 2nd March from 23.00hrs to 03.00hrs diversion or changes in the originating station of EMU train services.

Train No. 42426, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 21:40 hrs is diverted via Chennai Beach by skipping stoppages at Basin Bridge & Moore Market Complex.

Train No. 43025, Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market complex at 23:45hrs will originate from Chennai Beach at 23:45hrs, press release added.