Parthiban appointed as CEO of Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: Following complaints over lack of proper facilities at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam, Parthiban has been appointed as it's CEO.



Parthiban held the position of assistant commissioner at the Commissionerate of Land Administration (CLA).

The appointment comes at a time when people heading for southern TN are flocking the facility ahead of Pongal festival. Parthiban is expected to inspect whether the denizens are having a hassle-free journey and if all necessary amenities are in place.