Parthiban appointed as CEO of Kilambakkam bus terminus

Parthiban held the position of assistant commissioner at the Commissionerate of Land Administration (CLA).

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Jan 2024 8:43 AM GMT
The crowded Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus. Daily Thanthi

CHENNAI: Following complaints over lack of proper facilities at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam, Parthiban has been appointed as it's CEO.

The appointment comes at a time when people heading for southern TN are flocking the facility ahead of Pongal festival. Parthiban is expected to inspect whether the denizens are having a hassle-free journey and if all necessary amenities are in place.

