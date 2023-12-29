Parliamentary Committee visits ICF, inspects Vande Bharat production

CHENNAI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on Friday visited ICF (Integral Coach Factory) and inspected the production of Vande Bharat trains.

Led by Parliamentarian Radha Mohan Singh, the committee visited ICF Friday morning and inspected the 50th Vande Bharat rake with new colour scheme. The committee also inspected the Amrit Bharat rakes production at ICF.

They also went around the Vande Bharat coach production shops at ICF LHB Division where the members were briefed by B.G. Mallya, General Manager of ICF and other officers. The committee consisting of Kaushalendra Kumar, Mukesh Rajput, Ramesh Chander Kaushik, Sumedhanad Saraswati, Narahari Amin, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and Dr. Sumer Singh Solanki also met the staff representatives after completing the inspection.

The committee expressed happiness at ICF working towards the goal of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' to make India self-reliant and conveyed their best wishes to the Team ICF for many more Make-in-India coaches in new designs, in the years to come, an official communique from ICF in this regard said.

Unlike the semi-high speed Vande Bharat capable of clocking 160kmph, the Amrit Bharat train would be a fully non-AC sleeper version train catering to the poor and middle class segment.