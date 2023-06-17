Parking problems at Egmore station continue

CHENNAI: Even though the railway authorities resolved one parking issue at the Egmore railway station, more issues have emerged.

Now, motorists have started parking their two-wheelers along the path that connects the railway booking counter and overbridge.

Meanwhile, a senior railway authority in the Egmore station said that his department did not receive any complaint regarding the issue as the “illegal” parking space was very convenient to the motorists, who park their vehicles for hours.

“Despite this, we have kept a signboard, which clearly says violators will be prosecuted U/S 159 of Railways Act, 1989. Punishable with imprisonment up to one month or fine up to Rs 500 “, still the public continue to park their vehicles.” He said.

The Railway official also ruled that unlike in shopping and theatre malls where security personnel regulate the parking of two and four-wheeler, the department cannot appoint a separate employee to look after parking issues inside the railway premises.

A person, who parked his two-wheeler in the no-parking area, said that in the official parking lot, the contractor charges too much for a short span of parking. “Therefore, I do not have any other choice but to park here,” he added.

The Railway official also said as responsible citizens, people should act accordingly. “The department will look into the parking issue seriously in the future”, he said.

Rajaram S, another motorist, said that purchasing a reservation ticket takes only a few minutes and the parking charges were collected for one day and that too it is not affordable to the common man. “The Railways should give the contract to parking space and instead, they need to maintain”, he said adding once the government is maintaining the parking area, the rates would be reduced.