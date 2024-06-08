Parking free at Marina beach, other Chennai roads, for now

CHENNAI: Chennaities can park their vehicles free of charge at beaches and on-street parking areas till the next tender is awarded to the contractor by the Chennai city corporation.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has temporarily terminated vehicle parking fees after the tender period of the agency concerned ended with the previous financial year, March 31.

A police FIR has been filed against the agency for collecting parking fees at the Marina even after the period ended. "The parking fee tender was given to a single agency throughout the city. Though the contract period was over in March, it was collecting parking charges illegally. It has come to the corporation's notice recently. So, we have terminated parking charges in the city including Marina Beach, Pondy Bazaar and Anna Nagar," a senior official told DT Next.

The special project department of Chennai corporation would prepare DIPR, roll out the tender and award agency for the vehicle parking fee. Later, it would be handed over to the revenue department to fix vehicle parking charges in beaches and commercial hubs.

The estimated rates for two-wheeler parking is Rs 20 per day and Rs 50 or above per day for a car at the city beaches. Also, at Pondy Bazaar the local body charges Rs 15 per hour for two-wheeler parking and Rs 60 per hour for car parking.

There are also complaints of private agencies charging higher than stipulated fees and behaving rudely with the people who question it. R Ramesh, a resident of Old Washermenpet, said he was charged Rs 30 per hour for a two-wheeler instead of Rs 5 per hour.

"The staff were rude and never gave a bill for the parking fee, and even though the GCC is aware of such cases the contractor faced no action," he rued.