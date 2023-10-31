Begin typing your search...
Parking at Little Mount Metro station to be shut down for renovation from Nov 1
The car parking area at Little Mount Metro station is to undergo a renovation to enhance passengers' convenience.
CHENNAI: To streamline parking operations, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for two months is closing the parking at Little Mount metro station from November 1 for renovation.
As per the CMRL press note, the car parking area at Little Mount Metro station is to undergo a renovation to enhance passengers’ convenience. Owing to which, it will be temporarily closed for a period of two months.
During this closure, however, all passengers have been directed to make use of the car parking facilities available at nearby metro stations, by the CMRL management.
