Parked SUV stolen from road near Chennai Commissioner's office

CHENNAI: An SUV parked on the road in Vepery, just a kilometer from the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner's office was stolen on Friday night by yet-to-be-identified miscreants.

The car owner, Glenn Mark Holroyd (60), a retired private firm employee, a resident of Salai street near Madras Veterinary College had parked his vehicle on the road near his house.

"I have parked in the same spot for more than a decade now. On Saturday morning, when I woke up and came to the road, the car was not there. I assumed my son had taken it, but only later I realised that the car was stolen, " Glenn told DT Next.

The elderly man said that the Bolero car (Reg no: TN 22 BZ 6656) is of sentimental value to the family and they have filed a complaint with Vepery police station and later with the Police Commissioner's office. Further investigations are on.

Police said that they will be perusing CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to trace the suspects.

Police have told the complainant that they will alert the toll plazas around the city to check if the brown colour vehicle had crossed the plazas.