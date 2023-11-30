Parents upset over Chengalpattu administration for not announcing rain holiday

CHENNAI: The school students in Chengalpattu district had to travel to their schools in the rain on Thursday as the district collector cancelled the rain holiday. The parents of the students said that it was unfair to make the students travel during the rain while the other neighbouring districts had announced a holiday.

Following the continuous rains on Wednesday the Chennai, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts announced a rain holiday for the school students. It was much expected that the schools would be announced holiday even for the Chengalpattu district. In some channels, it was also mentioned that the schools in Chengalpattu district are on holiday on Thursday.

But later in the night the Chengalpattu district administration announced that the schools and colleges in Chengalpattu would function as usual and it was not a holiday.

On Thursday morning it was raining heavily in several places in Chengalpattu but the students had to go to their schools in the rain. Most of the parents took their students by drenching in the rain on their bikes.

The parents said that the district collector must have announced a holiday to Chengalpattu now our children have gotten wet in the rain and we are afraid that they might catch a fever in the winter. They said dengue is spreading in many places and it's not fair to make the kids travel during the rain in this situation.