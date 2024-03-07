Parents throngs admission for class 6 at Ashok Nagar govt school

CHENNAI: With the school admissions for the new academic year 2024-25 commenced from March 1, the parents of government girls higher secondary school in Ashok Nagar have been thronging to enrol their children, especially in class 6.



With just 500 seats available for class 6, parents say they are in a hurry to get their daughters enrolled as the seats get filled faster every year.

Additionally, the demand among the parents to enrol their daughters has been particularly high as the Ashok Nagar girls higher secondary government schools constantly manage to get 100 pass percentage.

Meanwhile, since the students enrolment drive started early this month, 3.31 lakh students enrolled in government schools across the State in just 2 days and 13,135 students enrolled in government schools in Chennai alone.