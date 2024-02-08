Parents go helter skelter hearing about 'bomb threat' rumours received in schools

CHENNAI: Hundreds of parents were seen rushing to the private schools across the city to pick up their wards on Thursday after wild rumours spread that 'powerful bombs' were placed in private schools. Panic erupted among several parents and tension was visible in school zones of Anna Nagar, Egmore, Royapettah, Parrys and Gopalapuram.

"First few minutes it was tense moment. We evacuated students and teachers without informing the students about the bomb scare. we were comfortable only after the bombsquad confirmed that there are no signs of bomb in the school," an assitant headmaster at a private school in Parrys told DT Next.

A few parents also dialled the school auto and van drivers to pick up the students from school and this again created arguement between the automen and the school staff. In one such incident at Vepery, the local police had to intervene pacifying the parents and staff.

"Visibly upset parents were seen rushing to the school. After the school administrators confirmed the news as rumour I returned without picking up my daughter who is doing plus two," said engineer Sugendran who resides in Choolai.

"In fact, I left my work at the construction site after my wife alerted me to pick up my daugter. The police should trace such mischief mongers and ensure that such acts do not repeat," he said.

"After dropping my child at a higher secondary school in Parrys Corner, I left for my work. However, within a few hours, I received a message on a social Whatsapp group about the threat received to private schools, " said a parent of a 12-year-old girl. The parent further said that schools sent the children without their bags on Thursday afternoon.

Another parent of a child in Anna Nagar school insisted the State government should have strict guidelines in case of such incidents. "Such concern, though very rare, should be taken with utmost seriousness. Students should be given awareness and guidelines must be followed for students' safety," the parent added.