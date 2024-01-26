Parandur villagers boycott Gram Sabha as a protest against govt

CHENNAI: The villagers of Parandur and its surrounding villages boycotted the Gram Sabha which was held on Republic Day as a protest against the government to change the location of the Greenfield airport.

To mark their protest against the government's decision to construct the Greenfield airport in Parandur, the villagers of Parandur, Eganapuram and its surrounding villages boycotted the Gram Sabha which was held on the Republic Day.

The villagers told that they would never attend the Gram Sabha till the government paid attention to their protest. Earlier the villagers were informed that 4000 acres of land would be taken for the airport but a few months ago the villagers were shocked to know that more than 5700 acres would be acquired by the government.

The villagers are protesting every day at night against the government for more than 550 days and protesting in various ways to grab the attention of government officials.

They also protested by not sending their children to the schools for the entire day and protested near the collectorate several times.

On Friday morning, ahead of Republic Day, the villagers staged a hunger protest in Eganapuram and raised slogans against the government and demanded to drop the Parandur airport project and choose a different location for the airport.

The villagers said that many other places are suitable for airports and it is not good for the country to construct the airport by destroying all the farmlands.

The protestors said that they would never give up their protest till the government changes the location of the airport and would fight till their last breath.