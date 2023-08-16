Parandur stages black flag protest on I-Day

CHENNAI: To mark their protest, villagers of Parandur erected black flags in their houses on Independence Day and demanded the government to change the location of the airport. On Independence day, the villages remained calm with no special programmes. The locals also boycotted gramsabha meetings on Tuesday.

According to the villagers, the Greenfield airport planned in 4,750 acres acquiring the lands from 13 villages, will destroy their livelihood and farmlands. Initially, the villagers from Parandur and neighbouring areas had planned to march towards the Kancheepuram collectorate with the flags on Tuesday, but was withdrawn after the Kancheepuram collector visited the village and held peace talks with the residents on Monday. But even though the villagers agreed to not hold the protest march, they said they would continue their protest.

The central government announced Parandur as the location for the Greenfield airport in July, last year. Since then, the villagers are protesting in various ways for government’s intervention every day.