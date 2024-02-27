Parandur airport row: Police registered case on 137 villagers who tried to march towards Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: The Sunguvarchatram police registered a case on 137 villagers who tried to march towards Kancheepuram on their tractors to protest against the construction of the Greenfield airport in Parandur.

On Monday, the villagers of Parandur and its surrounding villages tried to march towards the Kancheepuram land acquisition office on their tractors to protest against the government. However, the villagers were stopped by the police in their villages and all of them were detained and taken to the community halls.

The villagers protested inside the hall and then in the evening all of them were released by the police.





Following the Monday protest, the Sunguvarchatram police registered cases under three sections against 137 of the villagers. However, the villagers said that they would never stop the protest against the Greenfield airport and reiterated that the protest will continue in various ways untill the government changes the location of the airport from Parandur.

