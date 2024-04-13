Panel Discussion on 'Chennai Modern' to be held by Nicobar and PROPAGANDA

CHENNAI: Nicobar, the design-led lifestyle brand, in collaboration with PROPAGANDA, a forward-thinking creative company; is hosting a panel discussion titled "Chennai Modern".

Scheduled to take place at Nicobar store, Rutland Street on April 13th, this event seeks to explore the theme of modernism within the cultural landscape of Chennai.

Set against the backdrop of Chennai's evolving identity, "Chennai Modern" aims to delve into the intersection of tradition and modernity. Through engaging dialogue and diverse perspectives, the panelists will examine the role of modernism in shaping the city's future trajectory. Attendees can expect fresh insights into Chennai's cultural landscape and its ongoing evolution.

The panel discussion will feature notable personalities from various fields, including Mohamed Rizwan, founder of PROPAGANDA, who will moderate the session.

Joining him are Shiva Nallaperumal, co-founder of November, a design practice known for its innovative approach to graphic and typeface design; Shuchi Kapoor, co-founder of the Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation, known for her contributions to visual storytelling; and Deepak Jawahar, an award-winning architect and co-founder of The Architecture Story, who will provide a global perspective on modernism.

Aparna Battoo, Head of Brand and Marketing at Nicobar, stated that "with this collaboration between Nicobar and PROPAGANDA we are excited to bring together a diverse group of thought leaders to discuss the modernist spirit of Chennai and its impact on shaping the city's cultural landscape".

Founded in 2016 by Simran Lal and Raul Rai, Nicobar's product range spans apparel for men & women, house & home accessories and gifting by blending India-rooted aesthetics with global relevance. With 19 stores across 7 cities in India and a growing digital presence, Nicobar caters to the contemporary Indian consumer seeking connection and authenticity in their lifestyle choices.

PROPAGANDA, founded by Rizwan, is known for its disruptive approach to design, publishing, advertising, and retail. With a track record of delivering breakthrough work for progressive companies and entrepreneurs, PROPAGANDA pushes the boundaries of creativity to solve complex business challenges.