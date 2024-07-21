Pallikaranai: Construction labourer hurls drunken slurs on road, gets beaten to death

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old construction labourer was allegedly beaten to death by a youth in Pallikaranai here on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Sakthivel, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Street in Pallikaranai, visited a Tasmac wine outlet after work on Saturday evening and got drunk.

As he was walking back home, the inebriated man hurled abuses directed at the public when one of the men present on the street, identified as Senthil Kumar, questioned Sakthivel, asking if the former was abusing him.

This led to a verbal duel between the two and escalated into a fistfight after which the youth punched Sakthivel to the ground and beat him up before fleeing the scene.

Passersby rescued Sakthivel and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Pallikaranai Police have registered a murder case and arrested Senthil Kumar.